Towns tallied 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 17 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 preseason win over Dallas.

While Towns saw a few minutes of playing time in the third quarter of Thursday's matchup, his total minutes were tied for the lowest of any of Minnesota's starters. However, he saw plenty of shot volume and cruised to a team-high 20 points in the victory. Towns battled injuries during the 2022-23 campaign and was limited to just 29 appearances, and he averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. Despite his decrease in production, the 27-year-old should have ample opportunities to bounce back this year if he can remain healthy.