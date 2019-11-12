Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Drops 25 in win over Pistons

Towns scored 25 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding eight rebounds six assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 120-114 win over the Pistons.

The big man got the better of his matchup with Andre Drummond, more than doubling the Detroit center's scoring output on the night. Since returning from his two-game suspension, Towns has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, although Monday's performance ended his double-double streak at three. The 23-year-old has also taken a huge step forward as a three-point shooter, draining multiple threes in every game so far this season while shooting 41.7 percent (30-for-72) from beyond the arc.