Towns had 27 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds and four assists in Friday's loss to Miami.
For the third straight game, Towns found himself in foul trouble, so he played only 31 minutes in a game that was fairly close throughout. The big man still put up a strong stat line, though he failed to block a single shot for the sixth consecutive game.
