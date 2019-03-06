Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Drops 41 points in Tuesday's win
Towns tallied 41 points (15-27 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 131-120 win over the Thunder.
Towns posted his fifth straight double-double while exceeding 40 points for the second time in the last three games. He has been incredibly efficient across five appearances since the All-Star break, boasting averages of 36.4 points (60.4 FG, 47.1 3Pt, 71.1 FT) to go along with 16.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.2 threes, 1.0 block and 0.6 steals in 34.4 minutes per game during this recent stretch.
