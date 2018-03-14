Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Drops season-high 37 points Tuesday

Towns totaled 37 points (13-17 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during a 116-111 win over the Wizards on Tuesday.

The 37 points marked a season high for Towns, who was incredibly efficient in Tuesday's comeback win. It marked his third 30-point game across the last five outings, signifying his best such scoring stretch of the season. Expect Towns to continue to post huge numbers while Jimmy Butler (knee) is out and the team fights for the playoffs.