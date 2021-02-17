Towns accounted for 15 points (7-10 3Pt, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Lakers.

Towns only scored 15 points -- his lowest output of the season -- but was extremely efficient, as he only missed three shots from the field. Towns took a backseat in scoring to Anthony Edwards, as the rookie ended with 28 points, but Towns should remain Minnesota's go-to player on offense on a nightly basis, especially with D'Angelo Russell (leg) sidelined. Towns is averaging 19.5 points per game since returning from a 13-game absence.