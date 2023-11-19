Towns tallied 29 points (10-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-120 victory over the Pelicans.

Towns missed only once on his way to a team-high 29 points, helping the Timberwolves to an impressive come-from-behind victory. After a modest start to the season, Towns has been a first-round player over the past week. The Timberwolves look as though they are out to prove a lot of people wrong this season and Towns is undoubtedly going to be at the forefront of their efforts.