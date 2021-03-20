Towns finished with 24 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine boards, one assist, and one block in 36 minutes of a 113-101 loss to Phoenix on Friday.

Towns narrowly missed out on his second consecutive double-double, falling one board shy. Towns only attempted 12 shots from the field, well below his season average, but made up for it with a sharp shooting night. He's now made eight 3-point shots in his last two games on just 11 shots. He'll face the Thunder on Monday.