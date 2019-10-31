Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ejected Wednesday

Towns was ejected from Wednesday's game against Philadelphia after getting into a scuffle with Joel Embiid, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Towns finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block before getting ejected in the third quarter of Wednesday's tilt with the 76ers. Though a decision from the league has yet to be made, considering punches were thrown, there's a good chance that Towns will be suspended for at least one game, likely ruling him out for Saturday's match with Washington.