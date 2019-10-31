Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ejected Wednesday
Towns was ejected from Wednesday's game against Philadelphia after getting into a scuffle with Joel Embiid, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Towns finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block before getting ejected in the third quarter of Wednesday's tilt with the 76ers. Though a decision from the league has yet to be made, considering punches were thrown, there's a good chance that Towns will be suspended for at least one game, likely ruling him out for Saturday's match with Washington.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts third consecutive double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: On another level Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in OT win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dominant in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in preseason loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.