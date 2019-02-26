Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Emphatic return Monday
Towns finished with 34 points (13-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 112-105 victory over the Kings.
Towns made his return after missing two games due to a concussion, leading the Timberwolves to an important victory. He picked up where he left off prior to the All-Star break, torching the Kings for 34 points and 21 rebounds. He carried the team through the first half, receiving little support from his teammates. This win keeps the Timberwolves in the playoff picture, albeit only slightly. Towns should be a beast the rest of the way, likely flirting with top-five value.
