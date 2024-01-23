Towns accumulated 62 points (21-35 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 10-14 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 38 minutes during Monday's 128-125 loss to the Hornets.

Towns was red hot despite the loss, scoring 45 of his career-high 62 points in the first half. He went 10-of-15 from the perimeter, also a career-high mark. While this was obviously a statement performance for Towns, it was a terrible loss for the Timberwolves. They will look to get back on track in what should be another favorable matchup against the Wizards on Wednesday.