Towns recorded 21 points (7-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 win over the Nuggets.

Towns ended just two rebounds away from reaching what would've been his fourth straight double-double, and while the eight boards were a season-high low for him, he posted season-best marks in points, steals and assists in this one. Towns is one of the Timberwolves' most productive players every time he steps on the court, and the numbers back him up -- he's averaging 17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game across his first four outings.