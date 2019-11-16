Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Excellent line in loss

Towns totaled 36 points (13-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to Washington.

Fueled by an excellent all-around offensive display, Towns surpassed 30 points for the third time this year, managing to record his eighth double-double of the 2019-20 campaign as well. Town's only issue was ball security as he turned the rock over seven times. Towns, who may be the most complete offensive player in the league, continues to improve in his fifth professional season and is contributing a career-best 26.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.7 threes, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 32.8 minutes per game this year.