Towns (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to return to action Wednesday night against the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Towns was considered doubtful as recently as Tuesday night, but he's apparently passed through the league's health and safety protocols and is now expected to make his return after missing the previous 13 games. Given the long layoff, it's possible Towns could be limited, but he'll likely return to the starting lineup at center. In four appearances this season, Towns, who also missed time with a wrist injury, is averaging 22.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 blocks in 33.0 minutes per game.