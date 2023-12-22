Towns left Thursday's game against the Lakers in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports. He posted 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes prior to exiting the game.

Towns limped off the court in the final stages of the game and appeared to be holding his left knee. He didn't appear to be able to bend his knee at all, and he could be sent in for further testing as Minnesota looks to determine the extent of his injury. Until the team provides an update on his status and a diagnosis for his injury, Towns should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings.