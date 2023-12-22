Towns left Thursday's game against the Lakers with an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter, Charlie Walton reports. He posted 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes.

Towns limped off the court in the final stages of the game and appeared to be holding his left knee. It didn't look like he was able to bend his knee at all, but further tests will be needed to fully assess the extent of the injury. He should be considered questionable to face the Kings on Saturday, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's destined for a few games sidelined, at the very minimum.