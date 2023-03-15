The Timberwolves released an official injury update for Towns (calf) on Wednesday, noting that he's been participating in basketball activities and is "expected to return in the coming weeks."

The regular season also ends in what could be described as "the coming weeks," so there's not much here to convince fantasy managers that Towns will be back and contributing meaningfully before many fantasy leagues conclude. An update Tuesday indicated he only recently began participating in 1-on-1 drills after going 1-on-0 or 2-on-0, so the big man still needs to make significant progress before stepping back on an NBA floor. Managers with a free IR spot can certainly place Towns there, but tough decisions will need to be made if dealing with multiple IR-eligible players. If the big man returns March 29 -- two weeks from this update -- he'll just have six games to potentially suit up for.