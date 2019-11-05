Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expected back Wednesday

Towns is expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday against Memphis following his two-game suspension.

In the wake of his mini-brawl with Joel Embiid last week, Towns missed Saturday's game against the Wizards and Monday's game against Milwaukee. He'll be back in action Wednesday and will look to pick up where he left off as perhaps the top player in all of fantasy basketball in the early going. In his first three games before the incident, Towns put up 32.0 points, 13.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.