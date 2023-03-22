Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Towns (calf) will have "some sort of limitations" with his minutes during Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Towns is suiting up for the first time since Nov. 28, so it's unsurprising to hear that Minnesota will be cautious and ease him back to a full workload. Before the injury, Towns averaged 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 33.8 minutes across his first 20 appearances.