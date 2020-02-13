Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expected to miss time after break

Towns (wrist) is expected to miss multiple games following the All-Star break, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Towns' absence from Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the Hornets came as a surprise, and it now looks like Towns could be out for an extended period. An official timetable, or even the specific nature of the injury, has yet to be released. While Towns sat Wednesday, Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and D'Angelo Russell all saw at least 35 minutes. As expected, Russell led the team in usage (31.5 percent) while posting 26 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block.