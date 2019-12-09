Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expected to play Monday
Towns (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Suns.
Towns is dealing with right knee tendinopathy, though it doesn't sound like the issue will jeopardize his availability for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back set. The big man played 36 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Lakers and finished with 19 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Thrives passing one more time•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Will play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hands out eight dimes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go vs. Thunder•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially probable Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...