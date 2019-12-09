Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expected to play Monday

Towns (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Suns.

Towns is dealing with right knee tendinopathy, though it doesn't sound like the issue will jeopardize his availability for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back set. The big man played 36 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Lakers and finished with 19 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off.