Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expects to play Tuesday

Towns (knee) intimated at shootaround that he expects to play Tuesday against the Nuggets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. "I'm ready to go, ready to go any time for my teammates," Towns said. "Fans don't have anything to worry about with me, we're warriors, we're built to fight & built to go to war so that's what I'm built to do."

The quote gets a little wordy toward the end, but the implication is that Towns will be available Tuesday night after a knee issue kept him out of Sunday's win over the Knicks. The Wolves are still listing Towns as questionable, but expect the big man to be back in the mix up front, which will likely send Taj Gibson back to the bench.