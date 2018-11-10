Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Explodes for 39 points in loss Friday
Towns finished with 39 points (15-27 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 121-110 loss to the Kings.
Towns went off for a season-high 39 points and 19 rebounds Friday but was unable to assist the team in avoiding their ninth loss of the season. Despite the loss, there were a lot of positive to take out of the game for Towns. He appeared far more aggressive on the offensive end whilst also crashing the board with ferocity. The Jimmy Butler saga continues to roll on with no immediate end in sight. Hopefully, for Towns, this is the start of a turnaround, not only for him but for the team who is quickly falling out of the race for the playoffs.
