Towns turned in 41 points (15-24 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6=7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 123-119 win over the Suns.

Towns' stat line is what fantasy managers have been hoping for since his return to action. The duo of Towns and Anthony Edwards could have beaten any team in the league on Thursday, and despite having the worst record in the NBA at the moment, their combined performance is a season highlight. IF you kept your eye on Town's usage, it was easy to see this kind of performance on the horizon. Towns was just brilliant overall, combining a double-double with five drilled three-pointers. Now all the T-Wolves need to do is keep feeding him the ball.