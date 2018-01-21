Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Explodes in second half
Towns supplied 22 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 win over the Raptors.
Towns struggled through a nightmarish and scoreless first half, with some early foul trouble serving to compound his misery. The light came on at halftime, however, as he compiled all 22 points in the second half while posting his 12th straight double-double. The 22-year-old's shot attempts were his fewest since Dec. 4, but his near-perfect accuracy from both the field and the charity stripe helped lead him to his fourth 20-point effort in the last five games. Given his typically robust involvement on the offensive end, Saturday's early struggles can safely be labeled as an outlier.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Falls just short of triple-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects seventh straight double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Continues hot shooting from field•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...