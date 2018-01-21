Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Explodes in second half

Towns supplied 22 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 win over the Raptors.

Towns struggled through a nightmarish and scoreless first half, with some early foul trouble serving to compound his misery. The light came on at halftime, however, as he compiled all 22 points in the second half while posting his 12th straight double-double. The 22-year-old's shot attempts were his fewest since Dec. 4, but his near-perfect accuracy from both the field and the charity stripe helped lead him to his fourth 20-point effort in the last five games. Given his typically robust involvement on the offensive end, Saturday's early struggles can safely be labeled as an outlier.