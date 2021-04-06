Towns recorded 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes of Monday's win over the Kings.

Towns has registered a double-double in seven straight outings while scoring over 20 in six of those contests. Over that span, he is averaging 28.1 points, 14.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. Towns is one of the most dominating big men in both the NBA and fantasy basketball and even though the Timberwolves are in last place, you can always count on Towns to produce.