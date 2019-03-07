Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Falls back to earth in loss
Towns finished with 24 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Pistons.
While Towns still managed his typical efficient offensive performance, he failed to reach a double-double for the first time in the past six games. He suffered in every other category aside from points as the Timberwolves were getting blown out early and the big-man saw just 28 minutes of run. To add to his underwhelming night, Towns turned the ball over six times, tying his second-most giveaways of the season. The fourth-year all-star will likely rebound to his usual rates of 24.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocks Saturday against hte Wizards.
