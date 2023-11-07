Towns fouled out of Monday's 114-109 overtime win over Boston after recording seven points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes.

After back-to-back 20-point performances, Towns fell flat Monday. He couldn't find his shooting stroke, committed seven turnovers and fouled out. He's averaging just 16.7 points per game, which would be the lowest mark of his career. However, he's due for some positive regression, as he's currently shooting just 38.1 percent from the field. Towns has shot over 48.5 percent in each of his nine NBA campaigns, so it's only a matter of time before the talented big man finds his offensive rhythm.