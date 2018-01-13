Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Falls just short of triple-double in win

Towns posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3 Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, nine assists and a blocked shot in 40 minutes during Friday's 118-107 win over the Knicks.

Towns upped his defensive play on Friday, dominating underneath the basket with 15 boards. Enes Kanter didn;r make things easy for Towns but Minnesota's big man excelled against a superior defensive player. This marks eight straight double-doubles for Towns, and he'll try to keep that streak going against Jusuf Nurkic and the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

