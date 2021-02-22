Towns produced 27 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 loss to the Knicks.

Towns helped to erase a 21-point deficit with a stellar fourth quarter, but they couldn't seal the deal. The standout center has quickly racked up four double-doubles since returning to action, although his arrival hasn't translated to many wins. The Timberwolves are 1-6 with Towns back in the lineup, and any hopes of a playoff berth are fading fast. Their current woes could initiate some activity at the trade deadline, but it's unlikely that the team would part with their best player.