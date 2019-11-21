Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fifth consecutive double-double

Towns had 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3PT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 103-95 loss against Utah.

Towns has racked up double-doubles in all but two games this season and has done it in five straight contests now, averaging 26.8 points and 12.0 rebounds per game over that span. One of the most versatile big man in the league, Towns should continue to play a big role for the Wolves ahead of Saturday's home matchup against the Suns.