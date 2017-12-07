Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills box score in victory

Towns finished with 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 victory over the Clippers.

After a few sub-par performances, Towns was able to find some more of the ball, scoring 21 points on only 14 shot attempts. Apart from the double-double, of which he leads the league, he collected multiple steals and blocks in a game for the first time this season. Hopefully, this is a sign that his teammates are going to look for him some more on the offensive end, and that his defense will come around to where his owners would like it to be.