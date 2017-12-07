Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills box score in victory
Towns finished with 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 victory over the Clippers.
After a few sub-par performances, Towns was able to find some more of the ball, scoring 21 points on only 14 shot attempts. Apart from the double-double, of which he leads the league, he collected multiple steals and blocks in a game for the first time this season. Hopefully, this is a sign that his teammates are going to look for him some more on the offensive end, and that his defense will come around to where his owners would like it to be.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Only attempts five field-goals in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Bounces back in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Plays just 20 minutes in easy victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores game-high 32 points Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Struggles to find his shot•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.