Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills stat sheet in loss
Towns had 21 points (7-20 FG, 1-10 3PT, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 defeat against the Grizzlies.
Towns has 12 double-doubles in his last 13 games, and he has been one of the league's most productive big men in The Association -- he has dished out at last five assists in five of those games as well, giving him a high floor regardless of the opponent. Towns should remain a productive player ahead of a tough away matchup at Dallas on Wednesday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts another double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Nears triple-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fifth consecutive double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dazzles from downtown•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Registers double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...