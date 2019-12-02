Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills stat sheet in loss

Towns had 21 points (7-20 FG, 1-10 3PT, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 defeat against the Grizzlies.

Towns has 12 double-doubles in his last 13 games, and he has been one of the league's most productive big men in The Association -- he has dished out at last five assists in five of those games as well, giving him a high floor regardless of the opponent. Towns should remain a productive player ahead of a tough away matchup at Dallas on Wednesday.