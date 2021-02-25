Towns had 24 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 31 minutes during Wednesday's overtime loss against the Bulls.

Towns was unable to repeat his 11-assist performance from Tuesday, but he was the focal point of the offense once again and delivered another well-rounded line. Towns should be the Timberwolves' best player on a nightly basis even if the entire team is healthy, but with new head coach Chris Finch looking to run the offense through the star center, his numbers across the board should see an uptick moving forward.