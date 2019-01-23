Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills stat sheet in Tuesday's win
Towns totaled 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-91 win over the Suns.
Towns matched his season high in assists while delivering another impressive double-double. He also snapped a four-game streak in which he failed to sink more than 47.1 percent of his field-goal attempts even once. Towns has been a man possessed ever since Jimmy Butler was dealt, regularly providing the types of stat lines that made him a first round pick across most leagues.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Full line in Sunday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Disappointing performance in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts 27 points, 27 boards in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Absent from injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Uncertain for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Just misses double-double in win•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.