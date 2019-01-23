Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills stat sheet in Tuesday's win

Towns totaled 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-91 win over the Suns.

Towns matched his season high in assists while delivering another impressive double-double. He also snapped a four-game streak in which he failed to sink more than 47.1 percent of his field-goal attempts even once. Towns has been a man possessed ever since Jimmy Butler was dealt, regularly providing the types of stat lines that made him a first round pick across most leagues.