Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills stat sheet
Towns had 33 points (12-18 FG, 2-4 3PT, 7-9 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss at Phoenix.
Towns was dealing with a knee problem prior to this matchup, but he still produced one of his best scoring outputs of the season while also crashing the glass early and often. This was Towns' first double-double in his last four outings, but he continues to be a stellar player on both ends of the court. Over his last 10 outings, the skilled big man is averaging 25.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range.
