Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills the box score in victory
Towns finished with 29 points (10-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 victory over the Kings.
The Wolves recorded their 13th consecutive home victory as Towns dominated to finish with a game-high 29 points. After attempting only eight shots in his previous outing, he looked more aggressive here, going 10-of-17 from the field and 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. The four defensive stats were also a welcome sight for owners after looking somewhat disengaged on that end of the floor recently. The Wolves will look to extend their home streak when the Rockets come to town on Tuesday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Drains career-high six treys in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double barrage continues in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 11 points in 29 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...