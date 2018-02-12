Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills the box score in victory

Towns finished with 29 points (10-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 victory over the Kings.

The Wolves recorded their 13th consecutive home victory as Towns dominated to finish with a game-high 29 points. After attempting only eight shots in his previous outing, he looked more aggressive here, going 10-of-17 from the field and 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. The four defensive stats were also a welcome sight for owners after looking somewhat disengaged on that end of the floor recently. The Wolves will look to extend their home streak when the Rockets come to town on Tuesday.