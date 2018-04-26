Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Finishes season with another double-double
Towns had 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-104 loss to the Rockets.
Towns did all he could Wednesday but it was not enough as the Wolves fell out of the playoffs after a 122-104 loss to the Rockets. Towns struggled across the first couple of games but worked things out down the stretch and it is all a learning experience for the third-year superstar. The Wolves will need to have a look at their team-build over the off-season but no matter the outcome, Towns is going to remain the focal point for the foreseeable future.
