Towns finished Friday's 123-111 loss to the Lakers with 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes.

Towns was questionable coming into the contest due to a lingering calf issue, but he was able to log 36 minutes -- his most since he returned from a 52-game absence March 22. The big man has scored 22 or more points three times in four games since his return, and this was his second straight contest with eight boards. Given his playing time Friday night, Towns appears to be without a minute restriction moving forward, and he should have a central role for the Timberwolves for the remainder of the regular season as they vie for positioning in a crowded Western Conference playoff picture.