Towns ended with 29 points (9-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-101 victory over the Rockets.

Towns was fantastic again for the Timberwolves, helping them to an unlikely victory. Despite trailing midway through the final quarter, the team rallied to pour in 22 unanswered points down the stretch, securing them the win. Since returning to the lineup, Towns has looked incredible and is certainly beginning to look more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor. As long as he stays healthy, he should be able to continue putting up elite numbers on a nightly basis.