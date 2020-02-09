Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Flirts with triple-double in win
Towns supplied 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes Saturday in the Timberwolves' 142-115 win over the Clippers.
Poor free-throw shooting aside, Towns turned in one of his most well-rounded outings of the season, with his assist production standing out in particular. Towns was thrust into more of a play-making role than usual with D'Angelo Russell (quadriceps) out, so expect the big man's assists output to trend back down if Russell is cleared to make his team debut Monday in Toronto.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in another loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Registers double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reaches 30-point mark again•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Notches double-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Returns to form with 40 points•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Goes for 28 in loss•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.