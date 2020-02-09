Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Flirts with triple-double in win

Towns supplied 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes Saturday in the Timberwolves' 142-115 win over the Clippers.

Poor free-throw shooting aside, Towns turned in one of his most well-rounded outings of the season, with his assist production standing out in particular. Towns was thrust into more of a play-making role than usual with D'Angelo Russell (quadriceps) out, so expect the big man's assists output to trend back down if Russell is cleared to make his team debut Monday in Toronto.