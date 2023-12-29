Towns recorded 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 win over the Mavericks.

Towns finished Thursday's win with five fouls in addition to being bothered by a sore knee, leading to an overall rough performance. Minnesota's next matchup Saturday against the Lakers isn't a tremendous get-right spot, given Los Angeles' strong frontcourt defense. Monday's matchup against the Knicks could be a bounceback spot for the big man.