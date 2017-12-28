Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fouls out in 30 minutes
Towns finished with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3PT), 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 victory over Denver.
Towns fouled out late in regulation and finished with just 14 points on 12 shot attempts. While the scoring was down, he was able to put up a season-high six assists while adding another four blocked shots. One of the main areas of his game that could do with some development is his defensive capabilities. However, over the last 10 games, he has been averaging 1.8 steals and 2.3 blocks. While these numbers are unlikely to stick, it is an indication that he is beginning to understand the defensive end of the floor and where he fits into their rotations.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in Christmas Day win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores game-high 28 points Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Has best game of the season in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Plays 48 minutes in overtime loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...