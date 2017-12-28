Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fouls out in 30 minutes

Towns finished with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3PT), 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 victory over Denver.

Towns fouled out late in regulation and finished with just 14 points on 12 shot attempts. While the scoring was down, he was able to put up a season-high six assists while adding another four blocked shots. One of the main areas of his game that could do with some development is his defensive capabilities. However, over the last 10 games, he has been averaging 1.8 steals and 2.3 blocks. While these numbers are unlikely to stick, it is an indication that he is beginning to understand the defensive end of the floor and where he fits into their rotations.