Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fouls out late in key loss
Towns posted 26 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in Thursday's 100-96 loss to the Nuggets.
Towns' scoring total led the T-Wolves on the night, while his rebound haul was second only to Taj Gibson's. The 22-year-old had a tough battle throughout the contest down low against Nikola Jokic, but Towns still clawed his way to his 65th double-double of the season and sixth of the last seven games before fouling out with 1:46 remaining. With Minnesota in a three-way battle with the Nuggets and Pelicans for a Western Conference playoff spot, Towns' usage should remain particularly elevated over the last three games, even with the anticipated return of Jimmy Butler (knee) as early as Friday against the Lakers.
