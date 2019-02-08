Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fourth straight double-double

Towns finished with 27 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Magic on Thursday.

Towns delivered another strong double-double in Thursday's loss, chipping in a healthy five assists. He's one of the game's most versatile big men - a talented passer with the ability to play with his back to the basket or step back to make an outside jumper.