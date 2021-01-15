Towns (wrist) and the Timberwolves will not play Friday against the Grizzlies as the game has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Postponements continue to run rampant throughout the league, and the Timberwolves and Grizzlies are the latest victims. As far as we know, the game between the Wolves and Hawks on Monday is still on.
