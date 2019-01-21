Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Full line in Sunday's win
Towns tallied 30 points (8-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals, and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 win over the Suns.
Towns struggled from the field but matched his career high in steals while filling up the stat sheet. The 23-year-old big man got off to a slow start this season amidst all the drama, but he is averaging career highs in assists, threes, steals, and blocks.
