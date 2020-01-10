Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call for Saturday
Towns (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against Houston.
Towns is in danger of missing his 13th contest due to a left knee sprain. An update on his status should surface after morning shootaround.
