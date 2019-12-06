Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call Friday
Towns will have his right knee reevaluated prior to Friday's game at Oklahoma City to determine his availability for the contest, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
The 24-year-old was considered probable with right knee tendinopathy on Thursday's injury report, but the team may end up taking a more cautious approach with their star big man. According to Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Towns was a limited participant at Friday's shootaround. Andrew Wiggins (thumb) has a similar status Friday, which could leave Minnesota without its top-two contributors on the road.
