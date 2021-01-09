Towns (wrist) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Spurs and will have an unspecified minutes restriction if available, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The 25-year-old hasn't seen the court since the second game of the season, so it's not much of a surprise he isn't expected to have a full workload in his potential return. Towns' status should receive additional clarity as the 8:00 p.m. ET first tip draws closer.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Making progress with wrist injury•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Re-evaluation on tap this week•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Week-to-week with dislocated wrist•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: On track to play Sunday•