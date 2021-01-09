Towns (wrist) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Spurs and will have an unspecified minutes restriction if available, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 25-year-old hasn't seen the court since the second game of the season, so it's not much of a surprise he isn't expected to have a full workload in his potential return. Towns' status should receive additional clarity as the 8:00 p.m. ET first tip draws closer.